Baker Hughes US oil rig count 199 vs 206 prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest drilling rig count

  • Rigs have declined for 13 straight weeks
  • Gas rigs 78 vs 73 prior
There's nothing new under the sun and the pure economics of oil are boom-and-bust. This was an epic bust in oil and it's further undercut by environmental concerns and long-term under-investment because of renewables. I'm certain that the lack of capital going into oil right now is going to leave a material shortage of crude some time in the front half of this decade.

