Baker Hughes US oil rig count 199 vs 206 prior

Rigs have declined for 13 straight weeks

Gas rigs 78 vs 73 prior

There's nothing new under the sun and the pure economics of oil are boom-and-bust. This was an epic bust in oil and it's further undercut by environmental concerns and long-term under-investment because of renewables. I'm certain that the lack of capital going into oil right now is going to leave a material shortage of crude some time in the front half of this decade.

