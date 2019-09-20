Baker Hughes US oil rig count 719 vs 733 prior
Weekly rig count from Baker Hughes
- Prior was 729
- Nat gas 148 vs 153 prior
Rigs fell 14 this week in the fifth consecutive week of declines. Operational rigs have been falling all year and I'm starting to wonder if these projections for US oil output next year and beyond are realistic. Rigs are down 166 year-to-date.
Selected regional breakdown:
- Permian -2 to 417
- Eagle Ford -2 to 56
- Williston -2 to
- Cana Woodford -2 to 35
- DJ Niobrara +1 to 23