The weekly rig count

The Baker Hughes rig count for the current week shows:

Oil rigs 299 vs. 295 last week and 298 estimate

Gas rigs 92 vs. 88 last week and 88 estimate

Total rigs 392 vs. 384 last week and estimate of 386

The WTI crude oil is trading up $0.54 or 0.96% $56.77. It is trading close to the lows for the day at $56.43 although still higher on the day. The high price reached $57.29