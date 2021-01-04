Bangkok orders early closure of restaurants amid record daily virus cases

Thailand reported a record 745 new coronavirus cases today

Local transmissions accounted for 729 of that, with the government taking added precaution in the capital city Bangkok. Restaurants and street food vendors have now been ordered to close from 1900 to 0600 local time daily as added precaution.





The latest count above sees total cases in Thailand rise to 8,439 according to local authorities. For some context, more than 4,000 of that have come since mid-December.





While not really too impactful on the market, this serves as a reminder that despite there being much optimism surrounding the vaccine, the battle against the virus itself isn't over and won't be for quite some time yet.