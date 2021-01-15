Bank analyst says USD/JPY set to drop under 100

The bank wishes to remain nameless, so here is a bit of a summary of their note that I can't credit, unfortunately.

In summary:

Japanese investors have likely purchased more US fixed income at more attractive yields

This has supported USD/JPY

but the rising yields have coincided with a steepening in the US yield curve

making conditions favourable for Japanese investors to increase hedges on USD-denominated assets - they can now earn a nearly riskless yield in the United States while also satisfying minimum return requirements to clients

Japan could thus be "one of the major recipients of inflows" of a rotation away from the US

this could also support a JPY rally despite risk-on

yen can also rise even under adverse economic outcomes

thus there is an asymmetric return profile in JPY going forward

and potential for very large gains against the USD if Japanese investors increase hedge ratios on USD-denominated assets in 2021

