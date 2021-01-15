Bank analyst says USD/JPY set to drop under 100
The bank wishes to remain nameless, so here is a bit of a summary of their note that I can't credit, unfortunately.
In summary:
- Japanese investors have likely purchased more US fixed income at more attractive yields
- This has supported USD/JPY
- but the rising yields have coincided with a steepening in the US yield curve
- making conditions favourable for Japanese investors to increase hedges on USD-denominated assets - they can now earn a nearly riskless yield in the United States while also satisfying minimum return requirements to clients
- Japan could thus be "one of the major recipients of inflows" of a rotation away from the US
- this could also support a JPY rally despite risk-on
- yen can also rise even under adverse economic outcomes
- thus there is an asymmetric return profile in JPY going forward
- and potential for very large gains against the USD if Japanese investors increase hedge ratios on USD-denominated assets in 2021
