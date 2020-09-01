Bank model says USD/CAD is significantly undervalued
eFX have the remarks via a note from Credit Agricole (For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus)Credit Agricole CIB Research keeps flagging USD/CAD as undervalued and prone for a correction higher.
- "USD/CAD looking undervalued. Our FAST FX model suggests that USD/CAD is significantly undervalued. The spot exchange rate has moved lower faster than its fair value estimated using oil prices, global equities as well as relative interest rates.
