Bank of America Global Research cut EUR/USD year-end forecast to 1.15 (from 1.25 )

BoA says there is a strong consensus against the US dollar

this is facing challenges

the dollar has begun adjusting

Ths have dropped their end-2021 forecast to 1.15 from previously at 1.25





BoA citing catalysts for dollar strength:

Fed and ECB policy divergence

the potential for substantial US fiscal stimulus

analysts are looking for twice as fast US recovery than for the euro zone

a still-short USD market position, particularly against the EUR

challenging outlook for risk assets given stretched valuations and substantial uncertainty

Forecasts EUR/USD

1.18 (1.22 prior) in June

1.16 (1.24) in September







