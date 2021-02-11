Bank of America Global Research cut EUR/USD year-end forecast to 1.15 (from 1.25 )

BoA says there is a strong consensus against the US dollar

  • this is facing challenges
  • the dollar has begun adjusting
Ths have dropped their end-2021 forecast to 1.15 from previously at 1.25

BoA citing catalysts for dollar strength:
  • Fed and ECB policy divergence
  • the potential for substantial US fiscal stimulus
  • analysts are looking for twice as fast US recovery than for the euro zone
  • a still-short USD market position, particularly against the EUR
  • challenging outlook for risk assets given stretched valuations and substantial uncertainty
Forecasts EUR/USD 
  • 1.18 (1.22 prior) in June
  • 1.16 (1.24) in September


