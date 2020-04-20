Bank of America says June WTI contract to turn negative without demand pickup

The only demand is paper demand

Today's trading in oil exposed the reality that no one wants physical oil. There's nowhere to store it, no one to sell it to and nothing to do with it.



The only thing that's holding up oil is retail traders buying ETFs and futures. Tomorrow the May contract will expire and we'll see what the real demand is for physical oil, then the June contract will be the front month.





The problem is that USO owns at least 30% of those contracts and will sell all of them from May 5-8 as they move into June. What happens to the June contract then? Who is going to be on the other side of that trade? There were still some long-futures funds in the market but no is going to be buying any deliverable oil after today's bloodbath unless they have a plan to move it.







Here's a look at the June contract:



