Bank of America: Sees EURUSD at 1.0800 by end of 3Q

Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G 10 currency strategy said:

After broader dollar bullishness this year we expect EURUSD to rise next year as part of a recovery that may more convincingly take hold

The EURUSD is currently trading at 1.1214. It traded as low as 1.08698 on May 25. Since then the pair search to the 1.1421 level. The last 7 days has seen a corrective move toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 25 low at 1.12105. The low price today reached 1.1202. We are currently trading at 1.12137.