Bank of Canada decision highlights the North American calendar as fear creeps in

Between the virus and the election there is plenty to worry about

The Bank of Canada decision (1400 GMT) is an interesting one today because it's one of a cluster of central banks that are probably starting to think about doing more, even with growth doing better than expected. There's major uncertainty on the virus and the election and you might see that in the press conference today (1500 GMT) more than the statement.





Other data today includes US advance goods trade balance for September and wholesale inventories. Neither will be a market mover.



Keep an eye on the 1430 GMT US oil inventories report though. The consensus is a 1500K build and if there's a big build it could send crude through $37. It's already down almost 5% on the day.



