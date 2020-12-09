Bank of Canada rate decision, US wholesale inventories, crude oil inventories on the economic calendar

What's on the economic calendar today?





The Bank of Canada will announce a rate decision at 10 AM ET. They are expected to keep rates unchanged. The QE and forward guidance are also expected to remain unchanged. There will be no updated forecasts and no post meeting presser.

US wholesale inventories for October (F) will also be released at 10 AM ET with expectations for a rise of 0.9%. That is the same as the preliminary estimate. Wholesale trade sales are expected at 0.1% which was also the same as the preliminary

Oil inventory data will be released at 10:30 AM. The private data showed a surprise build of 1.14M barrels vs. estimate of -1.035M. Gasoline inventories are expected to show a build of 2.0M. Distillates are expected to show a build of 0.9M.



The US treasury will auction off $30 billion of 10 year notes at 1 PM ET. The 3 year note auction yesterday was not received very well with a 0.4 basis point tail, a average bid to cover ratio.

Brexit negotiations continue with PM Johnson and EU Pres. von der Leyen scheduled to meet. Headlines will be monitored by the market closely. Expect more volatility. In the US, there is Covid stimulus chatter as the end of year draws nearer and there is government funding issues to also plow through.