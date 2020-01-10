Bank of France December industry sentiment indicator 97 vs 97 expected

Latest data released by the Bank of France - 10 January 2020





Prior 97







This just reaffirms that the French economy should likely keep mild and modest growth towards the end of last year, but nothing too stellar given struggling global trade conditions.

The headline reading holds steady but there is a bit of a dip in the services indicator, falling to 97 in December from 99 in November. That said, the Bank of France still estimates Q4 GDP to be at +0.2% q/q - unchanged from the previous estimate.