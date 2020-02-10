Bank of France January industry sentiment indicator 96 vs 97 expected

Latest data released by the Bank of France - 10 February 2020


The business climate indicator for the services sector improved slightly to 98 from 97 in December, but overall there is little change in the report here. The Bank of France estimates French Q1 GDP to be at +0.3% - for now.

After the surprise GDP miss we saw in Q4, we'll have to see what the hard data says in the coming months to be more sure of what to expect from France to start the year.

