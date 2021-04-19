Bank of Israel keeps benchmark rate at 0.10%

Rates in Israel unchanged, as expected

Israel is an interesting spot to watch in the reopening. The vaccine has been widely available there for a month and cases are down to 164 per day from a peak near 10,000.





The central bank continues to forecast 6.3% GDP growth under its optimistic scenario.





Economic data is light there but it hasn't shown a reopening boom. In the most-recent report, the unemployment rate rose to 5.1% from 4.6%. For 2022, the forecast has been downgraded to 5.0% from 5.8% to 6.0%).







Some inflation is building but that's likely import-related and up to 1.1% for the year ahead from -0.2% to +0.3%).

