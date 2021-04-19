Bank of Israel keeps benchmark rate at 0.10%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Rates in Israel unchanged, as expected

Israel is an interesting spot to watch in the reopening. The vaccine has been widely available there for a month and cases are down to 164 per day from a peak near 10,000.

The central bank continues to forecast 6.3% GDP growth under its optimistic scenario.

Economic data is light there but it hasn't shown a reopening boom. In the most-recent report, the unemployment rate rose to 5.1% from 4.6%. For 2022, the forecast has been downgraded to 5.0% from 5.8% to 6.0%).

Some inflation is building but that's likely import-related and up to 1.1% for the year ahead from -0.2% to +0.3%).

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose