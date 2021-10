Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report

The BOJ's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan





Headlines via Reuters:

September big manufacturers index +18(Reuters poll: 13)

December big manufacturers index seen at +14(Reuters poll: 15)

September big non-manufacturers index +2(Reuters poll: 0)

December big non-manufacturers index seen at +3(Reuters poll: 5)

September small manufacturers index -3(Reuters poll: -9)

December small manufacturers index seen at -4(Reuters poll: -6)

September small non-manufacturers index -10(Reuters poll: -11)

December small non-manufacturers index seen at -13(Reuters poll: -9)

Japan all firms see dollar averaging 107.64 yen for fy2021/22

Japan all firms see euro averaging 126.50 yen for fy2021/22

Japan big manufacturers see dollar averaging 106.72 yen for fy2021/22

September all firms employment index -17

September all firms financial condition index +11 vs june +11

September big manufacturers' production capacity index +1 vs june +1

Japan big manufacturers see fy2021/22 recurring profits +12.7%

Japan big firms see fy2021/22 capex +10.1% (Reuters poll: 9.1%)

Japan small firms see fy2021/22 capex +4.7% (Reuters poll: 1.6%)

BOJ September tankan corporate price expectations survey: Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise 0.7% a year from now vs +0.6% in prev survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1% 3 years from now vs +0.9% in prev survey

BOJ September tankan corporate price expectations survey: Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise 0.7% a year from now vs +0.6% in prev survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1% 3 years from now vs +0.9% in prev survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.1% 5 years from now vs +1.1% in prev survey I bolded some of the FX expectations in there if you are interested. Otherwise, on net slight improvements for the indications seen here.









