Bank of Korea Governor Lee says will intervene in FX markets if needed
BoK is South Korea's central bank. Comments from Gov. Lee's press conference following the policy statement earlier:
- Tuesday's rate decision was not unanimous
- board member Lim Ji-Won dissented to Tuesday's rate decision
- board member Suh Young-Kyung dissented to Tuesday's rate decision
- chances of stagflation currently low in South Korea
- won's recent fall was faster than currency movements of major countries
- will closely monitor FX markets
- will deploy FX market stabilizing measures if needed
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.
Lee says the majority of the board favour a hike in November if the economic situation is unchangedUSD/KRW: