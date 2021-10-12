Bank of Korea Governor Lee says will intervene in FX markets if needed

BoK is South Korea's central bank. Comments from Gov. Lee's press conference following the policy statement earlier:

Chances of 
  • Tuesday's rate decision was not unanimous 
  • board member Lim Ji-Won dissented to Tuesday's rate decision 
  • board member Suh Young-Kyung dissented to Tuesday's rate decision
  • chances of stagflation currently low in South Korea 
  • won's recent fall was faster than currency movements of major countries 
  • will closely monitor FX markets 
  • will deploy FX market stabilizing measures if needed
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.

Lee says the majority of the board favour a hike in November if the economic situation is unchanged 

USD/KRW:
South Korea won chart 12 October 2021
 
