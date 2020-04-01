Banks stand to make billions from US coronavirus small business rescue package

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Financial Times with the report

  • Banks stand to collect billions of dollars in fees on the $350bn in loans that are being offered to US small businesses as part of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Banks will receive processing fees, paid by the federal government, for making the loans. The fees will vary with loan size: 5 per cent for loans under $350,000, 3 per cent for loans under $2m, and 1 per cent for loans greater than $2m. The loans will not incur a capital charge.
Plenty more at the link. (FT may be gated)

 

ForexLive
