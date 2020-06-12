Barclays bump up their forecasts for oil prices, recovery to slow

Raises projections by $4 for end 2020:

Brent to $41 / barrel

& WTI $37

The analysts express caution in the near term. Improvement in demand ahead depends on the behaviour of consumers - renewed coronavirus concerns will keep driving demand subdued.





Meanwhile, via RBC, a more immediate outlook:

A sustainable rally needs to include improving gasoline demand, reducing inventories, increasing product margins to the point where refiners kickstart runs,

US driving patterns are far from normal







