Barclays CEO: The notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past

The bank says it is likely to make permanent changes to how staff work after the coronavirus pandemic









From an economic perspective, this will likely lead to lesser need for commercial property development and that trickles down to lesser construction work/projects etc.







From an investing perspective, it is going to be tough for REITs - more so than it already has - if many industries are going to be moving away from traditional work practices.

And we are just talking about one aspect of change related to life in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. It's impossible to even consider all the other social and behavioural changes that we are all going to go through in the coming months.





These are the little nuances that are going to make it extremely tough to quantify the economic impact across the globe. Many companies are going to experience a change in culture and the adoption of work-from-home is surely to be among those changes.