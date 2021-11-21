Barclays says the USD is overvalued circa 5 to 10%, but there are still supportive factors. Sees EUR/USD higher.

Via a Barclays note, analysts are looking for a small decline in the US dollar over the year ahead, citing "our views of a stable backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate USD overvaluation."

But says there are topside risks for the dollar, pointing to potential persistence in ongoing disruptions:

China slowdown

supply bottlenecks

the energy crunch

which could all provide a tailwind to 'safe haven dollar demand'.





On central banks, sees markets repricing the risks for other central banks catching up towards Fed hawkishness.





Forecasts for EUR/USD, the analysts 'see room for modest appreciation of the euro driven by relative monetary policy expectations"

Q4 2021 1.15

Q1 2022 1.16

Q2 2022 1.18

Q3 2022 1.19

Q4 2022 1.19

---

EUR/USD weekly candles:







