Barnier: No possibility of frictionless trade between EU and UK

EU Barnier speaking on Brexit hurdles ahead

European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier is on the wires saying:



EU-UK partnership is a huge challenge

aligning with EU standards may have a price to UK, but the return is access to our single market



when Britain says it does not want to align with EU standards and regulations in the future, it is not clear where or by how much it wishes to diverge



not clear how Britain will choose to leave Europe's societal and regulatory model



Britain cannot expect high quality access to EU single market if it insists on completing on state aid, social or environmental standards



many of the consequences of Brexit have been underestimated,, UK must now face reality



there is no possibility for frictionless trade between EU and UK



there will be no compromise on single market,' never, never, never'



implementing Irish protocol will build UK – EU trust

The GBPUSD is trading below its 200 hour moving average at 1.30617. The pair held the 61.8% retracement down at 1.30401 earlier in the day (low for the day reached 1.30395)