Barnier: EU ready to offer UK super preferential access to EU markets
EU Barnier is talking about UK EU trade
The GBPUSD jumped on the headlines (in particular the last one) with the GBPUSD moving up to test the 100 bar MA on the 5-minute chart, but it has rotated back to the downside and trades back below the 100 hour MA.
- EU-UK trade talks to be complicated, not much time to strike a deal
- modern trade deals our about ensuring high standards for social and labor fields
- should be no problem for UK to agree on ground rules
- every preferential trade deal set terms for opening up markets
- no single template for EU trade deals
- UK is not Canada
- ready to offer UK super preferential access to EU markets
More comments:
- EU cannot give UK market access without strong fair competition guarantees