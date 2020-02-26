Barnier: EU ready to offer UK super preferential access to EU markets

EU Barnier is talking about UK EU trade

EU-UK trade talks to be complicated, not much time to strike a deal

modern trade deals our about ensuring high standards for social and labor fields



should be no problem for UK to agree on ground rules



every preferential trade deal set terms for opening up markets



no single template for EU trade deals



UK is not Canada



ready to offer UK super preferential access to EU markets







EU cannot give UK market access without strong fair competition guarantees

The GBPUSD jumped on the headlines (in particular the last one) with the GBPUSD moving up to test the 100 bar MA on the 5-minute chart, but it has rotated back to the downside and trades back below the 100 hour MA.