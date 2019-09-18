Barnier: We need a legally operative solution in the withdrawal agreement
Comments by EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier
- But door is open to higher ambition in political declaration with the UK
- We are open to any UK proposal on the backstop
- EU is willing to work 'day and night' for Brexit progress
- UK government outlined aspects of the backstop that they don't like
- That's not enough to move towards achieving a solution
- Nobody should underestimate consequences of a no-deal Brexit
This isn't anything that we haven't heard of before from Barnier but it continues to underscore the fact that any potential Brexit deal remains far away as both parties are unwilling to change their red lines on the backstop issue. Tick tock, tick tock. Time's a wasting...