Barnier: We need a legally operative solution in the withdrawal agreement

Comments by EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier





But door is open to higher ambition in political declaration with the UK

We are open to any UK proposal on the backstop

EU is willing to work 'day and night' for Brexit progress

UK government outlined aspects of the backstop that they don't like

That's not enough to move towards achieving a solution

Nobody should underestimate consequences of a no-deal Brexit

This isn't anything that we haven't heard of before from Barnier but it continues to underscore the fact that any potential Brexit deal remains far away as both parties are unwilling to change their red lines on the backstop issue. Tick tock, tick tock. Time's a wasting...



