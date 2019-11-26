Barnier told MEPs that UK will need free movement if it wants tariff-free relationship

Barnier made the comments in a meeting with members of European parliment

From Joe Barnes:





Michel Barnier has this evening told MEPs in a private meeting that Boris Johnson will be expected to sign up to free movement for people if the PM wants to secure a tariff-free trade deal with the EU after Brexit.

The good news on avoiding a no deal Brexit on a Conservative win might quickly be clouded by bad news on the difficulty of securing a deal on the future relationship -- something Johnson has promised to do before the end of 2020.





Another comment from Barnes, who is a reporter at the UK Express.



