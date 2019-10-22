Barnier: Trade deal with the UK will take two, three or maybe more years

Says that the consequences of Brexit have been underestimated in the UK





As mentioned here , the UK transition period is only up until the end of 2020 with any extension needed to be agreed upon by 1 July 2020.





Johnson's withdrawal agreement bill lays out that the government is the one to decide on that extension and with the EU already making it clear that any future trade relationship will take years to forge, there is still a risk of a no-deal Brexit by the end of next year.



