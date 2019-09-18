Barnier: UK must produce 'legally robust' Brexit solutions

EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is speaking in parliament again







I've said it once and I'll say it again, there isn't anything the UK government can suddenly think of as an alternative to the backstop that hasn't been thought of over the last three years. As such, don't hold your breath hoping for a breakthrough.

Nothing new from Barnier here, mainly reiterating that they're still waiting on Boris Johnson's camp to come up with something viable on the backstop issue.