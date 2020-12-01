Barr: DOJ hasn't uncovered widespread voting fraud
Attorney General Barr isn't playing along with Trump
This is a bit of a surprising headline because Attorney General Barr was an extremely close ally of Trump and wielded the Department of Justice to settle all kinds of scores.
But Barr went quiet almost immediately after the election and is now further distancing himself from the President with this comment.
He added that no fraud was found that could have changed the election, in comments picked up by the Associated Press.