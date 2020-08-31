Bavaria August CPI +0.1% vs 0.0% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 August 2020

On the balance of things, the state readings are leaning slightly towards the softer side relative to July and that cements expectations of the national reading coming in around 0% later in the day - or perhaps similar to July.





Either way, it just reaffirms that inflation pressures are extremely subdued in the wake of the virus crisis and as long as things stay that way, the ECB stimulus tap will keep flowing.





Other readings from the states of Hesse and Brandenburg:





Hesse CPI -0.3% y/y

Prior -0.1%

Brandenburg CPI % y/y

Prior -0.1%



