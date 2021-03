Latest data released by Destatis - 1 March 2021

The releases from Hesse and Brandenburg, scheduled for the same time:





Hesse CPI +1.0% y/y



Prior +0.9%

Brandenburg CPI +1.4% y/y

Prior +1.3%

A bit of a mixed one but when put together with the North Rhine Westphalia reading earlier, the state readings are showing a slight bump in inflation in February - not by much.