Bavaria July CPI 0.0% vs +0.8% y/y prior

Prior +0.8%

The drop in headline inflation across the state readings today reaffirms expectations of a sharp drop in the national reading later today. What this does is just keep the view that inflation pressures are to stay more subdued in the aftermath of the virus crisis.





In the bigger picture, this feeds into the outlook that the ECB will keep the stimulus tap flowing for an extended period of time until price pressures get back on track.





A couple of other releases from the states of Hesse, Brandenburg, and NRW as well: