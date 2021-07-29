Bavaria July CPI +3.8% vs +2.4% y/y prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 29 July 2021
- Prior +2.4%
This mainly reaffirms the big jump in annual inflation pressures in Germany on the month, aided by both base effects and also higher cost inflation in general. This is likely to see the national reading come in well above the estimate of +3.3% y/y.
The releases for Hesse and Brandenburg (Baden-Wuerttemberg also released at a similar time to Bavaria's) scheduled for the same time:
- Hesse CPI +3.4% y/y
- Prior +2.2%
- Brandenburg CPI +4.3% y/y
- Prior +2.4%
- Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI +3.4% y/y
- Prior +2.4%