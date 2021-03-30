Bavaria March CPI +1.8% vs +1.3% y/y prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 30 March 2021
- Prior +1.3%
This ties in with what we observed in the Baden Wuerttemberg and North Rhine Westphalia readings earlier, in that inflation pressures are expected to tick significantly higher in March - reaffirming the national reading estimates.
The releases by Hesse and Brandenburg scheduled for the same time:
- Hesse CPI +1.7% y/y
- Prior +1.0%
- Brandenburg CPI +2.0% y/y
- Prior +1.4%
In case you're wondering, the Saxony report was rescheduled for release at 0900 GMT.