Bavaria March CPI +1.8% vs +1.3% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 March 2021

Prior +1.3% This ties in with what we observed in the Baden Wuerttemberg and North Rhine Westphalia readings earlier, in that inflation pressures are expected to tick significantly higher in March - reaffirming the national reading estimates

The releases by Hesse and Brandenburg scheduled for the same time:





Hesse CPI +1.7% y/y

Prior +1.0%

Brandenburg CPI +2.0% y/y

Prior +1.4%

In case you're wondering, the Saxony report was rescheduled for release at 0900 GMT.



