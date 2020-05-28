Bavaria May CPI +0.6% vs +0.9% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 28 May 2020





Prior +0.9%

The figures match the Saxony reading earlier, in the sense that we are seeing softer headline inflation numbers and that should also be reflected in the national reading later.





In any case, the inflation story isn't one the market is too particularly focused upon as we are expected to see subdued numbers for now amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. It'll be more interesting to see how things develop in the coming months.





There's also the release for Hesse and Brandenburg:





Hesse CPI +0.3% y/y

Prior +0.8%

Brandenburg CPI +0.9% y/y

Prior +1.2%



