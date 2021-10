Latest data released by Destatis - 28 October 2021

Brandenburg CPI +5.0% y/y

Prior +4.8%

Hesse CPI +4.7% y/y

Prior +4.0%





German state readings are reaffirming a modest push higher in annual inflation pressures and that should be reflected in the national reading later as well. The jumps across states are mixed but the bias is to the upside based on the ones we've seen so far.