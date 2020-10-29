Brandenburg October CPI -0.1% vs -0.2% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 October 2020

Hesse CPI -0.6% vs -0.5% y/y prior

Bavaria CPI -0.1% vs -0.2% y/y prior

So far, the German state readings for annual inflation are a bit mixed with Saxony and Hesse showing some slightly softer figures compared to September but NRW, Brandenburg and Bavaria are a little better relative to a month ago.





I would argue that this sets up expectations for the national reading to come in unchanged to last month, or perhaps reflect a mild uptick to -0.1% y/y based on the Bavaria and NRW - main industrial state - readings.





Either way, all of this just points to more subdued inflation pressures in Germany still so the overall narrative is little changed.



