Bavaria September CPI -0.2% vs -0.1% y/y prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 29 September 2020
- Hesse CPI -0.5% y/y
- Prior -0.3%
Still awaiting the Brandenburg release by the Hesse and Bavaria readings only adds to a slight downside bias to the German national reading later in the day, as they are also both softer than the August readings as seen above.
If anything, this just reaffirms softer inflation pressures once again this month in Germany and that will continue to keep some pressure on the ECB with talks of an internal rift yesterday certainly complicating things.