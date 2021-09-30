Bavaria September CPI +4.2% vs +3.9% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 September 2021

Overall, the state readings point to a slight uptick in annual inflation relative to August, reaffirming estimates ahead of the national reading later that we should see German inflation climb higher to just above +4.0% y/y.

The data for Hesse scheduled to be released at the same time:

  • Hesse CPI +% y/y (still waiting)
  • Prior +3.7%
  • Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI +3.8% y/y (was out at the same time)
  • Prior +3.6%

