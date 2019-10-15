BBC report on "EU mulls new emergency summit to 'get Brexit deal done' "
A report from the BBC on Brexit negotiations leads off with:
- it's extremely hard to see how a new Brexit deal can still be agreed by this Thursday.
- Negotiations continue - but time is tight, and, to use the words of even the most upbeat of those involved, "there's still much work to do".
But, more encouragingly, continues (bolding mine):
- EU internal talk is focussing now on a possible "holding pattern statement" at this week's EU leaders summit, along the lines of "we've made great progress in negotiations but still need more time".
- There are also renewed mutterings about a new Brexit summit maybe towards the end of the month.
Article is here, (was posted a good few hours ago), and it ain't all roses. Still, better than the situation looked at the beginning of this week.
Update: