BBC report on "EU mulls new emergency summit to 'get Brexit deal done' "

it's extremely hard to see how a new Brexit deal can still be agreed by this Thursday.

Negotiations continue - but time is tight, and, to use the words of even the most upbeat of those involved, "there's still much work to do".

EU internal talk is focussing now on a possible "holding pattern statement" at this week's EU leaders summit, along the lines of "we've made great progress in negotiations but still need more time".

There are also renewed mutterings about a new Brexit summit maybe towards the end of the month.



Article is here, (was posted a good few hours ago), and it ain't all roses. Still, better than the situation looked at the beginning of this week.





GBP caught a bid earlier in the session on this item:

