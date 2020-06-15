Beijing announces halt to plans of reopening entertainment venues amid latest virus developments
According to Chinese state media
China has been particularly strict about the reopening of entertainment and leisure outlets amid the coronavirus crisis, and the latest happenings in Beijing will only serve to reinforce the conviction by authorities to keep these venues closed for the time being.
For some context, theaters and cinemas have remain shut throughout the last five months and this has threatened to put a lot of film companies in the country out of business.