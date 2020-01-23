Beijing cancels large-scale Chinese New Year celebrations due to new coronavirus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China continues to take steps to contain the virus from spreading

Beijing just announced that they will be cancelling all major events, including the Chinese New Year celebrations because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

It is a wise move in an effort to keep the situation from potentially getting worse but it will dampen the mood ahead of the holiday period for Chinese citizens.
