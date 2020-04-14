Beijing says all people who have returned to the city from Wuhan tested negative so far
A remark offered by the Beijing governmentAgain, make what you will of the headlines but as I have mentioned before, once China puts out a narrative of the situation then the accompanying headlines will follow that. Right now, it is all about restarting the economy after having successfully defeated the epidemic.
Given the above context, it is better to look at restrictive measures and policy measures as a better read about the situation on the ground in the country itself.