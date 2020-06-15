Beijing government spokesperson: We haven't fully grasped the transmission of the coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Concerns are brewing in the Chinese capital

This relates to the fresh set of cases above, with some cities in China now also imposing a mandatory quarantine for travellers from Beijing.

The government spokesperson also says that the risk of the virus spread in the city is high and that "we have to recognise the longevity, complication, and difficulty of the epidemic".

If anything, this is a bit of a warning signal to other countries that one must not be too complacent or otherwise risk a potential secondary outbreak.

