Beijing raises Covid 19 response to level 2

Global Times reports

Beijing city official advises people not to leave the city unless necessary.



People leading the capital should have nucleic testing results



will not ask companies or factories to stop work but will encourage work from home



Beijing to shut all schools amid coronavirus resurgence



Beijing to resume online classes for all grades







The AUDUSD trades below its 100 hour moving average at 0.68968. The price is currently trading at 0.6880.



For the NZDUSD, it also moved back below its 100 hour moving average at 0.6463. It is currently trading at 0.6441

The AUDUSD and NZDUSD has moved lower on the latest news headlines.