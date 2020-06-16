Beijing raises Covid 19 response to level 2

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Global Times reports

Global Times
  • Beijing  city official advises people not to leave the city unless necessary.
  • People leading the capital should have nucleic testing results
  • will not ask companies or factories to stop work but will encourage work from home
  • Beijing to shut all schools amid coronavirus resurgence
  • Beijing to resume online classes for all grades
The AUDUSD and NZDUSD has moved lower on the latest news headlines.

The AUDUSD trades below its 100 hour moving average at 0.68968. The price is currently trading at 0.6880.

For the NZDUSD, it also moved back below its 100 hour moving average at 0.6463. It is currently trading at 0.6441
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose