Beijing to enact more virus prevention measures as China seeks to curb latest COVID-19 outbreak

Beijing is chasing zero cases ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics

The latest flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China has seen more than 200 persons contract the virus since 10 days ago and that is prompting local authorities to take strict measures in preventing a further spread of infections across the country.





Three cities (Heihe, Lanzhou, and Ejin) have already been placed in lockdown this week as China sticks to its zero tolerance approach when dealing with the virus.





Amid the switch in focus to 'common prosperity', economic figures from China may not be as crucial as before but they are still important when assessing the global situation. As such, the virus trend and lockdown measures are key things to be mindful about.