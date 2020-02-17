Beijing to fast-track new mask factory to meet soaring demand amid virus outbreak

Beijing will set up a new mask factory within six days, Xinhua reports









I reckon that won't still be enough to meet the overwhelming demand but at least it will hopefully help with the situation and allow people to be more health-conscious moving forward. Still no clue on how they are going to solve this outbreak though.





I mean considering how contagious it is (Japan cruise as a good example), China has to really zero in on every single case or otherwise risk a resurgence again in the future.





The factory, to be converted from an industrial building currently, will be able to churn out 250,000 masks each day and is expected to be completed by this Saturday.