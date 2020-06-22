Beijing will see a 'cliff-like' drop in virus cases this week - China NHC expert

Beijing reported 9 new virus cases today, down from 22 cases yesterday





"If you control the source, and cut the chain of transmission, the number will have a cliff-like drop."

Adding that Beijing is not headed for a "flood-like" lockdown, unlike what happened with Wuhan in the early stages, with lockdown procedures to be more targeted this time.





I don't know if you can really call a drop from 9 cases to anything less than that as being a "cliff-like drop" but okay. In any case, as long as China reaffirms that this isn't going to lead to any large-scale lockdown, that will help with economic sentiment at least.





