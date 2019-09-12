Belfast court rules that no-deal Brexit would not break Good Friday agreement

A minor victory for Boris Johnson





In any case, he may even resign so there's that.





For some context, the Good Friday agreement is a peace agreement signed by the British and Irish governments as well as most political parties in Northern Ireland, on how Northern Ireland should be governed.







Lawmakers looking to curtail Boris Johnson's no-deal conquest at the start of September looked into all sorts of legal challenges to stop him, including this one - just in case the Brexit delay bill failed to be turned into law (which it didn't as it succeeded to gain royal assent).

And one of the few ones he has gotten so far as prime minister. But at this point, the ruling here doesn't really matter all too much if he can't pursue a no-deal Brexit should there not be a deal before 19 October.