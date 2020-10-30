Belgium imposes new harsh curbs as virus spirals out of control
This includes heavy restrictions
Belgium has a population of 11.5 million and clocked over 20,000 cases yesterday. That's among the highest in the world and would be equivalent to more than 600,000 cases per day in the US.
- School holiday through Nov 15
- Only one guest allowed in the home
- All non-essential retailers to close, including barbers
- Gathering of up to 4 people allowed outside
Officials are warning that the health system could collapse if cases continue to rise.