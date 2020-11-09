Ben Carson tests positive for covid-19 as the White House outbreak continues

White House outbreak continues





United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has covid-19, according to an ABC report.





The report says Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. His deputy chief of staff says he's "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery."







Carson attended the election night party at the White House with Mick Mulvaney and several others who later tested positive.





For markets, I don't see an impact but it's a reminder that there is a raging pandemic ongoing.

