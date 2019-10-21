Bercow says there will be no meaningful Brexit vote today

Says the matter was decided less than 49 hours ago

It is hard to see a change of circumstances that would warrant a reconsideration on the next sitting day (no vote tomorrow either?)

It would be repetitive and disorderly to vote today; it won't be debated today

it's legitimate for the government to introduce its EU withdrawal deal

Cable is under pressure on the headline but allowing the government to introduce the withdrawal deal mitigates it. There's still a simple way forward to have a meaningful vote, it will just take some waiting.

