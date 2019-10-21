Bercow says there will be no meaningful Brexit vote today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bercow remains a thorn in Johnson's side

GBP chart
  • Says the matter was decided less than 49 hours ago
  • It is hard to see a change of circumstances that would warrant a reconsideration on the next sitting day (no vote tomorrow either?)
  • It would be repetitive and disorderly to vote today; it won't be debated today
  • it's legitimate for the government to introduce its EU withdrawal deal
Cable is under pressure on the headline but allowing the government to introduce the withdrawal deal mitigates it. There's still a simple way forward to have a meaningful vote, it will just take some waiting. 

