Bercow says there will be no meaningful Brexit vote today
Bercow remains a thorn in Johnson's side
- Says the matter was decided less than 49 hours ago
- It is hard to see a change of circumstances that would warrant a reconsideration on the next sitting day (no vote tomorrow either?)
- It would be repetitive and disorderly to vote today; it won't be debated today
- it's legitimate for the government to introduce its EU withdrawal deal
Cable is under pressure on the headline but allowing the government to introduce the withdrawal deal mitigates it. There's still a simple way forward to have a meaningful vote, it will just take some waiting.